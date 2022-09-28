Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Repsol in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

REPYY opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

