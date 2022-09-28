Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%.
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE CNI opened at $108.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
