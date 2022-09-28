Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Charter Communications, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.36 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $43.11 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.59.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $306.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $305.31 and a fifty-two week high of $753.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Overview



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.



