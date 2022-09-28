Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Issued By DA Davidson

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 58.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Shares of HUT opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $336.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.51. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 571,558 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,099.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 516,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 472,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 454,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.