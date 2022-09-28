Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issued By Barrington Research

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $70.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 70.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

