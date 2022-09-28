Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Astria Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.18.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

ATXS opened at $9.05 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $117.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.