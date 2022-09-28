Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Cut by Analyst

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avangrid Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AGR opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

