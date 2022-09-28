Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$10.00 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of C$260.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,864.57.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

