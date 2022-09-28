Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Lowered by B. Riley

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferroglobe in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $989.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 3,925,063 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,713 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $10,010,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

