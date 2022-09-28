Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Issued By KeyCorp

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for FedEx in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the shipping service provider will earn $4.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $16.54 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $144.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average of $215.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of FedEx by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 5,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,007 shares of company stock worth $560,620 and have sold 48,810 shares worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

