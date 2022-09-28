QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million

QASH (QASH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $9.31 million and $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.29 or 0.99974398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00057414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00063851 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

