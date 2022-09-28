QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0499 (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and $17.06 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is a public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator.It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp).”

