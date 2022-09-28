Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

