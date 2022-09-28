Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00275200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00142951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00757833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00588152 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,612,957 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

