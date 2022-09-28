QuickSwap Price Tops $55.67 on Top Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $55.67 or 0.00286104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $55.67 million and $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/QuickSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickSwap is quickswap.exchange/#/swap.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

