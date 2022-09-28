Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Performance

QUMU opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 122.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

