Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Radius Health Price Performance

RDUS stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radius Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

