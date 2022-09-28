RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Up 37.5% This Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.69 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.82 or 0.99958553 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057728 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063478 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

SOFI is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

