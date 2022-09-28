Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Hits $2.59

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00013281 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $865,735.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,726,234 coins. The official website for Rai Reflex Index is reflexer.finance. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

