Railgun (RAIL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.34 Million

Railgun (RAIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Railgun has a market cap of $28.34 million and $154,295.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Railgun has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Railgun was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Railgun’s official website is railgun.ch.

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Railgun using one of the exchanges listed above.

