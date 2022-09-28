Ramifi Protocol (RAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,081.00

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ramifi Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ramifi Protocol has a market capitalization of $150,881.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ramifi Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Profile

Ramifi Protocol’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken. Ramifi Protocol’s official website is ramifi.org.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ramifi Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ramifi Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ramifi Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ramifi Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ramifi Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.