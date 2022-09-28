RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of RAPT opened at $23.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $709.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

