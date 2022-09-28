Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0003 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

