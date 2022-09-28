Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

