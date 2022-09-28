Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.94.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$56.71 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.89.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

