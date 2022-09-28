Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Envista were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

