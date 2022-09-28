Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.79.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $126.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.