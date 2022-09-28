Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 2,306 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,250,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after buying an additional 86,659 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.