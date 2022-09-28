Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Insider Activity

Equitable Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

