Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

State Street Stock Down 2.1 %

State Street stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

