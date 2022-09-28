Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.0037

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $442,036.00 and $51,604.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raze Network

Raze Network was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Raze Network is raze.network. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

