Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

