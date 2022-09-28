ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.31 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,256,814,098 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.