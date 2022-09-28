Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $447.80

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 447.80 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 455.98 ($5.51), with a volume of 180744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.20 ($5.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Redrow Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 529.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 754.44.

Redrow Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Redrow

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05), for a total value of £30,561 ($36,927.26). In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05), for a total value of £30,561 ($36,927.26). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

