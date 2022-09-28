Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

