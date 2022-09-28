Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REPYY. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also

