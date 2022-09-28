Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.94 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $99.94 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.11 or 1.00042181 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064399 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

