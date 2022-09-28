Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuCana plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuCana in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana Stock Down 3.5 %

NCNA opened at $0.97 on Monday. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of NuCana

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the period. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.