Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tritium DCFC Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note issued on Sunday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Tritium DCFC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of DCFC opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCFC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

