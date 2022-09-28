Research Analysts Offer Predictions for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.