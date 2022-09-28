Research Analysts Set Expectations for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

