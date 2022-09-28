Research Analysts Set Expectations for Standex International Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE SXI opened at $81.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Standex International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

