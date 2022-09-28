Revain (REV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $912,738.00

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $67.02 million and $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000293 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $977.82 or 0.05000565 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000174 BTC.

REV is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

