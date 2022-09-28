Reviewing ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) & Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -5.81% -4.43% -3.73% Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ATRenew and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.

Allego has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.11%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than ATRenew.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATRenew and Allego’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.52 -$128.13 million N/A N/A Allego $102.10 million 3.97 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

ATRenew has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Volatility & Risk

ATRenew has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allego beats ATRenew on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATRenew

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.