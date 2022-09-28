Reviewing Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -18.07% -11.94% Elevation Oncology N/A -45.55% -41.75%

Risk and Volatility

Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Candel Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 243.28%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 617.59%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 744.52 -$36.12 million ($0.81) -4.14 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million ($2.54) -0.43

Elevation Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Elevation Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics



Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Elevation Oncology



Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

