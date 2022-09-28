Reviewing Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Immunocore has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Immunocore and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 0 8 0 3.00 Biogen 0 13 13 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immunocore presently has a consensus target price of $73.86, indicating a potential upside of 67.78%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $248.56, indicating a potential upside of 25.67%. Given Immunocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Biogen.

62.9% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Immunocore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunocore and Biogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $35.80 million 54.07 -$180.86 million ($2.81) -15.67 Biogen $10.98 billion 2.61 $1.56 billion $14.02 14.11

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -144.22% -52.50% -30.45% Biogen 19.36% 22.36% 10.42%

Summary

Biogen beats Immunocore on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for treating relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it develops BIIB135, BIIB061, BIIB091, and BIIB107 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Lecanemab, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB105, BIIB100, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB124, BIIB094, BIIB118, BIIB101, and BIIB122 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB125 and BIIB104 for treating neuropsychiatry; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology related diseases; BIIB093 and BIIB131 to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 for neuropathic pain; and BYOOVIZ, BIIB800, and SB15 biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

