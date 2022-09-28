Reviewing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Rumble has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rumble and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Rumble.

13.4% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A N/A -2.62% Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rumble and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.22 $22.13 million ($0.50) -2.08

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Rumble on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

