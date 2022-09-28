Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13), with a volume of 207190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.38 ($0.14).

Revolution Bars Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84.

About Revolution Bars Group

(Get Rating)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.