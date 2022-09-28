Revolution Populi Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $15.27 million and $17,274.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Revolution Populi is revolutionpopuli.com. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture.”

