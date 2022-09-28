REVV Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, REVV has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and $608,430.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

REVV Profile

REVV’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.revvmotorsport.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

